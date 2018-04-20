Rihanna Teases Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection Launch!

Didn’t they tell u she was a Savage!

Rihanna has officially confirmed over social media that she’s about to “light this up” with the SavageXFenty Lingerie Collection, dropping on a yet unannounced date.

Over the last two days, RiRi has been teasing an announcement. One Instagram post from Wednesday showed two TVs stacked on top of each other with the caption, “didn’t they tell u?”

Rihanna‘s mysterious post on Thursday was a soundless video clip with the caption “X.”

Now it has been revealed that Rihanna‘s intimates line, is happening. “We bout to light this up sis!!🔥” she wrote. “Introducing @SAVAGEXFENTY lingerie coming soon. Sign up now at SAVAGEX.com !!”