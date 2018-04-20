Sarah Jessica Parker & Common Premiere 'Blue Night' at Tribeca Film Festival!

Sarah Jessica Parker hits the red carpet at a screening of her upcoming movie Blue Night on Thursday night (April 19) during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York City.

The 53-year-old actress looked pretty in a black dress and gold heels as she hit the red premiere alongside co-star Common and director Fabian Constant.

In Blue Night, Sarah Jessica plays “Vivienne, a successful jazz-pop singer who embarks on a highly personal journey of fear, regret, acceptance, and ultimately resilience after a dour medical diagnosis sends her into emotional chaos. Along the way, she encounters various figures, both new and old, who make a significant impact on her life,” EW reports.

Taylor Kinney, Jacqueline Bisset, and Renee Zellweger also star in the movie.

You can watch the first clip from Blue Night below!