Top Stories
Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 12:23 am

Sarah Jessica Parker & Common Premiere 'Blue Night' at Tribeca Film Festival!

Sarah Jessica Parker & Common Premiere 'Blue Night' at Tribeca Film Festival!

Sarah Jessica Parker hits the red carpet at a screening of her upcoming movie Blue Night on Thursday night (April 19) during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York City.

The 53-year-old actress looked pretty in a black dress and gold heels as she hit the red premiere alongside co-star Common and director Fabian Constant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Jessica Parker

In Blue Night, Sarah Jessica plays “Vivienne, a successful jazz-pop singer who embarks on a highly personal journey of fear, regret, acceptance, and ultimately resilience after a dour medical diagnosis sends her into emotional chaos. Along the way, she encounters various figures, both new and old, who make a significant impact on her life,” EW reports.

Taylor Kinney, Jacqueline Bisset, and Renee Zellweger also star in the movie.

You can watch the first clip from Blue Night below!

Blue Night – First Look
Just Jared on Facebook
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 01
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 02
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 03
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 04
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 05
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 06
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 07
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 08
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 09
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 10
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 11
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 12
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 13
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 14
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 15
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 16
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 17
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 18
sarah jessica parker common premiere blue night at tribeca 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Common, Fabian Constant, Sarah Jessica Parker

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr