Sarah Jessica Parker & Common Premiere 'Blue Night' at Tribeca Film Festival!
Sarah Jessica Parker hits the red carpet at a screening of her upcoming movie Blue Night on Thursday night (April 19) during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York City.
The 53-year-old actress looked pretty in a black dress and gold heels as she hit the red premiere alongside co-star Common and director Fabian Constant.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Jessica Parker
In Blue Night, Sarah Jessica plays “Vivienne, a successful jazz-pop singer who embarks on a highly personal journey of fear, regret, acceptance, and ultimately resilience after a dour medical diagnosis sends her into emotional chaos. Along the way, she encounters various figures, both new and old, who make a significant impact on her life,” EW reports.
Taylor Kinney, Jacqueline Bisset, and Renee Zellweger also star in the movie.
You can watch the first clip from Blue Night below!
Blue Night – First Look