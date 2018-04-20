Selena Gomez Calls Amy Schumer's 'I Feel Pretty' a 'Modern Day 13 Going on 30' (Video)

Selena Gomez has so much praise for Amy Schumer‘s new movie I Feel Pretty!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer just had an epic viewing party with some of her close friends, as documented on her Instagram on Friday (April 20).

“Yesterday @amyschumer sent me her new movie I Feel Pretty (its because I’m obsessed with her) this movie is so important to watch,” Selena captioned the clip. “I encourage all my ladies out there to go with your girls and watch!”

“We used to live in a time where we would say ‘I can’t wait to BE older’ to now being a generation that wants to LOOK like an adult without understanding the responsibility or who we truly are on the inside sometimes,” she adds. “I know I can relate for sure! GO WATCH!! It’s our modern day 13 going on 30!!! #notgettingpaidtosaythis #truth 💕💕.”

Amy also reposted the video, captioning it, “The sweetest lil 🍯.”

Watch Selena reveal all of their amazing movie party snacks below, and go check out I Feel Pretty, in theaters today!