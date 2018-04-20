Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift: 'Babe' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Sugarland just dropped their new song “Babe” featuring vocals from Taylor Swift, who helped write the song!

The track will be featured on the the country music duo’s upcoming album Bigger, which is set to be released on June 8.

“[Taylor] reached out,” Jennifer said about how the collaboration happened (via Pop Culture). “We have obviously known each other for many years. When she was just getting started, we had just had our first little EP out called Premium Quality Tunes, and she still has a copy of it that we signed for her, whenever we played a couple shows together. And she was excited we were getting back together and reached out, and said, ‘Hey, I have a song.’ And that is a short list, ladies and gentleman, of people to whom she has said, ‘Hey, I have a song. Wanna sing it?’ So we said yes.”

