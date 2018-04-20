Top Stories
Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 12:42 am

Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift: 'Babe' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift: 'Babe' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Sugarland just dropped their new song “Babe” featuring vocals from Taylor Swift, who helped write the song!

The track will be featured on the the country music duo’s upcoming album Bigger, which is set to be released on June 8.

“[Taylor] reached out,” Jennifer said about how the collaboration happened (via Pop Culture). “We have obviously known each other for many years. When she was just getting started, we had just had our first little EP out called Premium Quality Tunes, and she still has a copy of it that we signed for her, whenever we played a couple shows together. And she was excited we were getting back together and reached out, and said, ‘Hey, I have a song.’ And that is a short list, ladies and gentleman, of people to whom she has said, ‘Hey, I have a song. Wanna sing it?’ So we said yes.”

Listen to the song below and download it now on iTunes!

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Read the lyrics below!
