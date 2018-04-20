Sutton Foster Announces New Album 'Take Me To The World'

Sutton Foster has announced that she will release her third album, Take Me To The World, on June 1!

The two-time Tony-winning actress, who currently stars on the TV Land series Younger, will be putting her own spin on musical theater standards from Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, and Kander & Ebb, as well as pop hits from Paul Simon and James Taylor.

The album takes listeners on Sutton’s personal journey inspired by the birth of her daughter.

You can hear Sutton sing some of the tunes in her Live From Lincoln Center Presents concert, which premieres tonight (April 20) at 9pm on PBS.

Click inside for the track list for the new album…

The songs on the album are…

1. Take Me to the World/ Starting Here, Starting Now

2. Everybody Says Don’t / Yes

3. I’m on My Way / On My Way

4. If I Were a Bell / Singin’ in the Rain

5. Got Love / Gimme Gimme

6. Give Him the Ooh-La-La

7. Stars and the Moon

8. A Quiet Thing / Hush, Little Baby

9. Room

10. Old Friends / Bookends

11. You Can Close Your Eyes

12. It All Fades Away

13. C’est Magnifique

14. Every Time We Say Goodbye (Bonus Track)