Fri, 20 April 2018 at 4:31 pm

Taylor Swift Reacts to Fans Praising Sugarland's 'Babe' (Video)

Taylor Swift Reacts to Fans Praising Sugarland's 'Babe' (Video)

Taylor Swift is opening up about writing her and Sugarland‘s new song “Babe.”

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer took to Instagram on Friday (April 20) to share her thoughts with fans.

“Hey guys,” Taylor says in the video while wearing a floral top and enjoying the sunshine. “I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the nice things you’ve been saying about ‘Babe.’ It’s a song that I wrote with [Train's] Pat Monahan when I was making the Red album.”

“I’m so happy that it gets its own life, I’m so happy that Sugarland wanted to record it and has done such a great job with it, and I’m so stoked to be able to sing on it too,” she adds. “So just wanted to say thanks, and 18 days till tour, and I can’t wait to see you.”

Watch below!

❤️

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

