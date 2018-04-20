Taylor Swift Reacts to Fans Praising Sugarland's 'Babe' (Video)

Taylor Swift is opening up about writing her and Sugarland‘s new song “Babe.”

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer took to Instagram on Friday (April 20) to share her thoughts with fans.

“Hey guys,” Taylor says in the video while wearing a floral top and enjoying the sunshine. “I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the nice things you’ve been saying about ‘Babe.’ It’s a song that I wrote with [Train's] Pat Monahan when I was making the Red album.”

“I’m so happy that it gets its own life, I’m so happy that Sugarland wanted to record it and has done such a great job with it, and I’m so stoked to be able to sing on it too,” she adds. “So just wanted to say thanks, and 18 days till tour, and I can’t wait to see you.”

