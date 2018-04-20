The Chainsmokers & Drew Love: 'Somebody' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

The Chainsmokers are back at it again with yet another brand new song titled “Somebody,” and you can stream it right here!

“Only thing that I can’t afford is to lose myself/ Tryna be somebody, somebody,” the Grammy Award-winning artist-producer duo – Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall – declare on the chorus of the track, which also features Drew Love of R&B duo THEY.

This is the fourth track The Chainsmokers have released this year, following “Sick Boy,” “You Owe Me” and “Everybody Hates Me.”

You can also stream “Somebody” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



The Chainsmokers – ‘Somebody’ (feat. Drew Love) [Full Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics to The Chainsmokers’ new single “Somebody”…