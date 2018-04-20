Top Stories
Fri, 20 April 2018 at 11:11 am

Tina Fey Surprises Her Fans at 'Mean Girls' on Broadway While They Thank Her - Watch Now!

Tina Fey Surprises Her Fans at 'Mean Girls' on Broadway While They Thank Her - Watch Now!

Jimmy Fallon orchestrated an amazing opportunity for Tina Fey to surprise her fans as she made an appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday (April 19)!

As fans turned to an enlarged Mean Girls Playbill to thank her for her influence at the August Wilson Theatre, where Mean Girls officially opened on April 8, the 47-year-old entertainer and Jimmy himself popped out from behind the display to reactions of shock and tears.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tina Fey

Tina also hits the coach and admits she started a 30 Rock reboot rumor because she’s thirsty for Internet attention and describes her 12-year-old’s newfound interest in SNL.

At the end of her appearance, Tina introduced a special performance of “I’d Rather Be Me,” sung by Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janice, from the Broadway musical Mean Girls – Watch after the cut!


Tina Fey Surprises Fans While They Thank Her

Click inside to watch the rest of Tina Fey’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Tina Fey Addresses 30 Rock Reboot Rumors

Tina Fey Debuts Her Daughters’ iMovie Film “Butt Show”

A Performance from Mean Girls: I’d Rather Be Me
