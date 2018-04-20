Zayn Malik Leaves Gigi Hadid's Apartment in Same Clothes as Day Before

Does this mean Zayn Malik and ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid might be working things out?

The 25-year-old “Let Me” singer was spotted arriving back to his apartment on Thursday (April 19) in New York City.

He appeared to have spent the night at the 22-year-old model’s place, as the day before, he was seen heading into Gigi‘s apartment in the same red and black outfit.

In addition, The Daily Mail noted that Gigi liked Zayn‘s Instagram post soon after he left.

The couple announced their split back in March 13 after over two years of dating. Zayn has since unfollowed Gigi on Instagram, though she still follows him.

ICYMI, Zayn recently spoke out about their breakup.