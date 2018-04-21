Top Stories
Sat, 21 April 2018 at 12:29 pm

Aaron Paul & Wife Lauren Support a Good Cause at Race to Erase MS Gala

Aaron Paul & Wife Lauren Support a Good Cause at Race to Erase MS Gala

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren hit the red carpet at the 2018 Race to Erase MS Gala on Friday (April 20) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Some of the other stars who stepped out to attend the event included AnnaLynne McCord, Peter Facinelli and girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison, Rumer Willis, Bryan Greenberg, Victoria Justice, Ruby Modine, Natalie Zea, Steven R. McQueen, Katrina Bowden, Logan Browning, Anne Heche, Garrett Clayton, Ajiona Alexus, and Hannah Zeile.

Race to Erase MS is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of Multiple Sclerosis. The event raised $1.6 million for the important cause.

FYI: Natalie is wearing an Aijek dress and Pierre Hardy shoes.
Photos: Getty
