Abby Lee Miller Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller is thanking fans for their support after she was diagnosed with cancer.

The 51-year-old former Dance Moms star took to Instagram on Saturday (April 21) to share a selfie from her hospital bed while hooked up to an IV.

“So much gratitude and love for those who listened,those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action. So much more I wish I could say……about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others. Thanks for 🙏🏻❤️,” Abby captioned the below photo.

After being released from prison last month, Abby had undergone emergency spinal surgery after it was believed she had an infection in her spine. Shortly afterwards, Abby was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.
