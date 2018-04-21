Top Stories
Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 6:57 pm

Ansel Elgort & Suki Waterhouse Premiere 'Jonathan' at Tribeca Film Festival

Ansel Elgort & Suki Waterhouse Premiere 'Jonathan' at Tribeca Film Festival

Ansel Elgort is joined by girlfriend Violetta Komyshan at the premiere of his new movie Jonathan on Saturday afternoon (April 21) at the SVA Theatre in New York City.

The 24-year-old actor looked sharp in a burgundy suit as he hit the premiere alongside co-star Suki Waterhouse at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

Here’s a synopsis of the film (via Deadline): “A successful architect who lives a normal life dictated by a strict routine. Jonathan’s twin brother John, on the other hand, sleeps all day and spends the night secretly socializing. When Jonathan discovers that John has a secret girlfriend, Elena, he forces John to end things and then starts a new relationship Elena out of curiosity and jealousy. John ultimately catches wind of the affair, which puts his relationship with his brother at serious risk and forces Jonathan to seek the help of Dr. Mina Nariman, the brothers’ controlling doctor.”

Ansel will play the twins, and Suki is playing the role of Elena. Patricia Clarkson also stars in the film.

Photos: Getty
