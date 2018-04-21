Ariana Grande Performs at Coachella 2018, Sings 'No Tears Left to Cry' (Video)

Top Stories
Sat, 21 April 2018 at 10:32 am

Ariana Grande hits the stage for a surprise performance during weekend two of the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Friday night (April 20) at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.

The 24-year-old singer went on stage during Kygo‘s set for the live debut of her new single “No Tears Left to Cry.” She also sang Marvin Gaye‘s “Sexual Healing.”

Ariana shared a clip of her performing, filmed by her videographer friend Alfredo Flores, on Instagram.

“baby’s first time performing No Tears tonight at Coachella 💧 thank you @kygomusic for having me!” she captioned the video.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

20+ pictures inside of Ariana Grande performing at Coachella…

Photos: Getty
