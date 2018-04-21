Top Stories
Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 9:39 pm

Ariel Winter Sweetly Feeds Levi Meaden a Bite of Her Food

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are total couple goals at Costco.

The 20-year-old Modern Family star and the 30-year-old Breaking In actor were seen indulging in a tasty snack on Friday (April 20) in Burbank, Calif.

After shopping, they brought their purchased household items, including scissors and a pressure washer, to their car.

Ariel wore a long-sleeve white top and black leggings, and Levi kept it casual in a red t-shirt, navy jacket, and blue jeans. They both sported matching black and white Vans sneakers.

ICYMI, see photos from the duo’s recent romantic dinner date.
Photos: Backgrid USA
