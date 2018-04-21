Top Stories
Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Smallville's Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Sex Cult Involvement

Avicii Dead - DJ & Music Producer Dies at 28

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 1:59 am

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Avicii‘s ex-girlfriend is speaking out following his untimely passing.

The 28-year-old entertainer dated Emily Goldberg for two years back in 2013 and she penned a touching message for the late DJ.

“‘Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.’ Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them,” Emily wrote on her Instagram.

She continued, “For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real”

Emily also included several photos of the couple together.

Our thoughts continue to be with Avicii‘s friends and family during this difficult time.
