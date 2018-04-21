Top Stories
Sat, 21 April 2018 at 1:26 pm

Avril Lavigne & Elle King Support the Race to Erase MS

Avril Lavigne & Elle King Support the Race to Erase MS

Avril Lavigne and Elle King walk the carpet while attending the 2018 Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday (April 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The musical stars were among many celebs who attended the annual event. Some of the others there included Serayah, Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin, Aly Michalka, Cheryl Burke and boyfriend Matthew Lawrence, Alyson Stoner, and model Larsen Thompson.

Avril took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of photos from the night.

FYI: Avril is wearing a Galia Lahav dress.

Photos: Getty
Getty
