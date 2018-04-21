Ben Affleck Jokingly Responds to Story About Matt Damon's New BFF Chris Hemsworth

Ben Affleck is jokingly responding to a tabloid story about Matt Damon dropping him as a best friend.

An article in the National Enquirer claimed that Matt replaced Ben with Chris Hemsworth as he didn’t want to be associated with some of Ben‘s recent scandals. The story was debunked by Gossip Cop and Ben responded to that outlet’s tweet.

“Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him! I’m Team @JimmyKimmel anyways,” Ben tweeted.

If you didn’t know, Matt and Jimmy Kimmel are “frenemies” and have had a long-standing “feud” that they play up on Jimmy Kimmel Live. (It’s all for fun though)

Jimmy responded to Ben’s tweet and said, “Wow. Another big win for #TeamBatman! Sorry Matt, I’m sure this is a Thor thubject. #Iwilltakeeveryoneyoulove.”