Carrie Underwood Shares New Closeup Photo of Face, Talks About Her Scars

Carrie Underwood has shared a new closeup photo of her face following her comeback to the public eye, months after she injured her face during a fall at her home.

While most fans think that Carrie still looks the same, she was initially worried her son would be scared of her scars after getting 40 stitches in her face.

“For a while I was worried he would be scared of me, but now if I put makeup on, he’s like, ‘Mommy, your boo-boo’s all gone!’” Carrie said in a new interview with iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show.

Carrie stepped out on Friday night to support her husband Mike Fisher at his hockey game. She captioned the below Instagram photo, “Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he’s alright! 😘 @mfisher1212 @predsnhl #LetsGoPreds”