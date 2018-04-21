Top Stories
Ariana Grande Performs at Coachella 2018, Sings 'No Tears Left to Cry' (Video)

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 11:22 am

Carrie Underwood Shares New Closeup Photo of Face, Talks About Her Scars

Carrie Underwood has shared a new closeup photo of her face following her comeback to the public eye, months after she injured her face during a fall at her home.

While most fans think that Carrie still looks the same, she was initially worried her son would be scared of her scars after getting 40 stitches in her face.

“For a while I was worried he would be scared of me, but now if I put makeup on, he’s like, ‘Mommy, your boo-boo’s all gone!’” Carrie said in a new interview with iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show.

Carrie stepped out on Friday night to support her husband Mike Fisher at his hockey game. She captioned the below Instagram photo, “Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he’s alright! 😘 @mfisher1212 @predsnhl #LetsGoPreds”
Photos: Getty
