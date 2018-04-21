Celebrities Mourn Death of Verne Troyer

Hollywood is taking to Twitter to remember the life of Verne Troyer.

Famous friends of the late Mini-Me actor from the Austin Powers movies are mourning the loss of the actor.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues,” Verne‘s team wrote when announcing his passing. “You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

RIP & fly with the angels @VerneTroyer. Thank you for all you gave the world. You are already missed… pic.twitter.com/RQVjxWvz1Z — Shannon Elizabeth (@ShannonElizab) April 21, 2018

