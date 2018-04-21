Celebrities Mourn Death of Verne Troyer
Hollywood is taking to Twitter to remember the life of Verne Troyer.
Famous friends of the late Mini-Me actor from the Austin Powers movies are mourning the loss of the actor.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Verne Troyer
“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues,” Verne‘s team wrote when announcing his passing. “You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”
RIP & fly with the angels @VerneTroyer. Thank you for all you gave the world. You are already missed… pic.twitter.com/RQVjxWvz1Z
— Shannon Elizabeth (@ShannonElizab) April 21, 2018
Read more tweets inside…
R.I.P. @VerneTroyer
Brought me too many laughs pic.twitter.com/d6mhvb7OBn
— Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) April 21, 2018
#RIPVerneTroyer sad to loose a #LEGEND and friend
— LONG LIVE my little Buddy @VerneTroyer #VerneTroyer pic.twitter.com/kVrDeIWGiC
— Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) April 21, 2018
R.I.P. Verne Troyer aka Mini Me. You made it to that #1 Spot 🙏🏽 Glad we got to make history… https://t.co/263AEJ8Z9s
— Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 21, 2018
So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart, he helped raise money on behalf of @starkeycares for free hearing aids for deaf and hard of hearing people. RIP pic.twitter.com/pgA91tWPo6
— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 21, 2018
💔So saddened by the loss of Verne. He was hilarious, extremely generous, and a real sweet guy. *PLEASE: if you or a loved one are struggling with alcohol. THERE’S HELP. “We are without defense against the first drink, our defense must come from a power greater than ourselves.” pic.twitter.com/P7UiM0571I
— Tony Cavalero (@TonyCavalero) April 21, 2018
Fucking devastated. My brother @vernetroyer I miss u and wish I could been there. I fucking miss u man. Fuck fuck I miss u pic.twitter.com/krdS8pcCzL
— Azukita Aoki (@steveaoki) April 21, 2018
You will truly be missed.. You will be remembered in the hearts of millions. Always. @VerneTroyer pic.twitter.com/n0rLQPGTJG
— Anna Faith (@TheAnnaFaith) April 21, 2018
RIP Verne Troyer. The legend of Mini Me will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/1fXawPrsoJ
— Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) April 21, 2018