Sat, 21 April 2018 at 10:23 pm

Christina Hendricks & Alysia Reiner Screen 'Egg' at Tribeca Film Festival

Christina Hendricks & Alysia Reiner Screen 'Egg' at Tribeca Film Festival

Christina Hendricks strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at a screening of her new movie Egg at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (April 21) at the SVA Theatre in New York City.

The 42-year-old Good Girls star looked stylish in a rose-printed top, black velvet trousers, and pink pumps as she was joined at the event by her co-stars Alysia Reiner, David Alan Basche, and Gbenga Akinnagbe.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Hendricks

Egg centers on the reunion of two artistic couples who get into heavy conversation on the subjects of motherhood and child-rearing. When conceptual artist Tina (Alysia) introduces her eight-months pregnant art school frenemy (Christina) to her non-traditional surrogate Kiki (Anna Camp), the truth comes out, with judgment and some increasingly awkward conversation ensuing,” Deadline reports.

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…
Photos: Patrick Lewis for StarPix
Posted to: 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, Alysia Reiner, Bryce Dallas Howard, Christina Hendricks, David Alan Basche, Gbenga Akinnagbe

