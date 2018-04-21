Did You Know Barbie (the Doll) Has a Last Name?

People are just realizing something about Barbie, as in the popular doll character, after years of loving the character… she has a last name!

The revelation came after the official Barbie account on Twitter wished followers a Happy Siblings Day “from the Roberts sisters.” In the tweet, Barbie is seen posing with her sisters.

Barbie‘s full name is actually Barbara Millicent Roberts and Ken’s full name is Ken Carson.

The doll was named after creator Ruth Handler‘s teenage daughter Barbara. She was inspired the create the doll after seeing her daughter play with paper dolls.