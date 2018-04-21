Top Stories
Ariana Grande Performs at Coachella 2018, Sings 'No Tears Left to Cry' (Video)

Ariana Grande Performs at Coachella 2018, Sings 'No Tears Left to Cry' (Video)

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 11:45 am

DWTS' Tony Dovolani Strips Down for His Chippendales Debut!

DWTS' Tony Dovolani Strips Down for His Chippendales Debut!

Tony Dovolani flexes his biceps on the red carpet while celebrating his debut as the new guest host of Chippendales on Friday night (April 20) at The Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The 44-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro is guest hosting the show for six weeks and he has added some of newly choreographed routines to the production.

Tony previously announced that a portion of his salary will be donated to The Tony Dovolani Foundation, which supports families that are facing challenges, and Chippendales made an additional $5,000 donation to celebrate his opening night.

You can catch Tony in the show through May 27.

20+ pictures inside of Tony Dovolani going shirtless for Chippendales…

Just Jared on Facebook
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 01
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 02
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 03
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 04
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 05
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 06
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 07
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 08
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 09
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 10
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 11
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 12
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 13
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 14
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 15
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 16
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 17
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 18
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 19
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 20
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 21
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 22
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 23
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 24
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 25
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 26
tony dovolani shirtless chippendales 27

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Shirtless, Tony Dovolani

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Avicii's brother has arrived in Oman to find answers about his passing - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's new video includes a subtle tribute for Manchester - Just Jared Jr
  • The Rock surprised a girl who asked him to prom - TooFab
  • Grey's Anatomy was just renewed for another season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch was spotted kissing Kiernan Shipka while filming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr