DWTS' Tony Dovolani Strips Down for His Chippendales Debut!
Tony Dovolani flexes his biceps on the red carpet while celebrating his debut as the new guest host of Chippendales on Friday night (April 20) at The Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The 44-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro is guest hosting the show for six weeks and he has added some of newly choreographed routines to the production.
Tony previously announced that a portion of his salary will be donated to The Tony Dovolani Foundation, which supports families that are facing challenges, and Chippendales made an additional $5,000 donation to celebrate his opening night.
You can catch Tony in the show through May 27.
20+ pictures inside of Tony Dovolani going shirtless for Chippendales…