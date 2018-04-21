Elijah Wood just premiered Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through The Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh at the Tribeca Film Festival!

The 37-year-old actor, who produced the upcoming flick, hit the red carpet on Friday night (April 20) at SVA Theatre in New York City.

He was joined at the event by the film’s stars Kate Micucci and Sam Huntington.

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss follows a couple who think they find the perfect apartment in Los Angeles only to discover that it is home to the ritualistic suicides of a deranged cult.

The flick is set to hit theaters on April 20th.