Top Stories
Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 3:06 pm

Gigi Hadid Helps Queer Eye's Tan France Celebrate His Birthday!

Gigi Hadid Helps Queer Eye's Tan France Celebrate His Birthday!

Gigi Hadid poses for a photo with her friend Tan France while celebrating his 35th birthday on Friday (April 20) in New York City.

The Queer Eye fashion expert was also joined by his husband Rob France, co-star Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer, Oscar-winning composer Benj Pasek, SNL‘s Heidi Gardner, PR exec Simon Huck, and more.

“Thank you to all of these loves for celebrating my bday with me…” Tan wrote on his Instagram stories. They all did a bracelet making class at Roxanne Assoulin.

Happy Birthday Tan!
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid helps tan france celebrate his birthday 01
gigi hadid helps tan france celebrate his birthday 02
gigi hadid helps tan france celebrate his birthday 03
gigi hadid helps tan france celebrate his birthday 04
gigi hadid helps tan france celebrate his birthday 05
gigi hadid helps tan france celebrate his birthday 06

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Antoni Porowski, Benj Pasek, Gigi Hadid, Heidi Gardner, Rob France, Simon Huck, Tan France

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Avicii's brother has arrived in Oman to find answers about his passing - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's new video includes a subtle tribute for Manchester - Just Jared Jr
  • The Rock surprised a girl who asked him to prom - TooFab
  • Grey's Anatomy was just renewed for another season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch was spotted kissing Kiernan Shipka while filming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr