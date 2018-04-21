Gigi Hadid Helps Queer Eye's Tan France Celebrate His Birthday!

Gigi Hadid poses for a photo with her friend Tan France while celebrating his 35th birthday on Friday (April 20) in New York City.

The Queer Eye fashion expert was also joined by his husband Rob France, co-star Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer, Oscar-winning composer Benj Pasek, SNL‘s Heidi Gardner, PR exec Simon Huck, and more.

“Thank you to all of these loves for celebrating my bday with me…” Tan wrote on his Instagram stories. They all did a bracelet making class at Roxanne Assoulin.

Happy Birthday Tan!