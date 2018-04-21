Top Stories
Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Angelina Jolie Is Helping to Teach Son Knox to Fly a Plane!

Smallville's Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Sex Cult Involvement

Avicii Discussed Health Issues in One of His Final Interviews

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 5:30 am

Jonah Hill Shows Off His New Buzz Cut While Shopping in LA

Jonah Hill Shows Off His New Buzz Cut While Shopping in LA

Jonah Hill is sporting a fresh new ‘do!

The 34-year-old War Dogs actor put his buzz cut on display while heading into the Hotel Bel-Air on Thursday (April 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonah Hill

He also wore a tie-dye shirt, light wash blue jeans, and white, red, and blue sneakers, completing his look with a gold watch, a dark pair of shades, and a pair of AirPods.

That same day, Jonah throw on an olive green sweater as he went shopping and enjoyed a cold drink.

ICYMI, see the first-look photos from Jonah‘s upcoming Netflix show Maniac with Emma Stone.
Photos: Backgrid USA, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Jonah Hill

