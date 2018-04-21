Kirsten Dunst Grabs Lunch with Jesse Plemons in WeHo
Kirsten Dunst chats with fiance Jesse Plemons as they make their way back to the car after lunch on Thursday afternoon (April 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 35-year-old actress dressed her growing baby bump in a striped sweater, black blazer, and leggings while the 30-year-old actor kept things cool in a black sweatshirt, green baseball hat, and jeans for their outing.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kirsten Dunst
The following day, Kirsten kept things chic in a black dress as she picked up lunch to go from Joan’s on Third.
10+ pictures inside of the couple stepping out…