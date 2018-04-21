Top Stories
Sat, 21 April 2018 at 11:44 pm

Kirsten Dunst Grabs Lunch with Jesse Plemons in WeHo

Kirsten Dunst Grabs Lunch with Jesse Plemons in WeHo

Kirsten Dunst chats with fiance Jesse Plemons as they make their way back to the car after lunch on Thursday afternoon (April 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress dressed her growing baby bump in a striped sweater, black blazer, and leggings while the 30-year-old actor kept things cool in a black sweatshirt, green baseball hat, and jeans for their outing.

The following day, Kirsten kept things chic in a black dress as she picked up lunch to go from Joan’s on Third.

Photos: Backgrid USA, WENN
Posted to: Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Pregnant Celebrities

