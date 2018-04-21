Kygo Pays Tribute to His Idol Avicii at Coachella 2018
Kygo ended his weekend two set at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival by paying tribute to the late Avicii, who he called his “biggest musical inspiration.”
The 26-year-old entertainer played Avicii‘s song “Without You” to end his set on Friday night (April 20) at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.
“Hey Coachella, I think most have you guys have heard, but today is a very sad day for music. Earlier today, I got the news that Avicii passed away at only 28 years old. Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration and he was the reason I started making electronic music,” Kygo told the crowd at the main stage.
“So I don’t think I would have been on this stage tonight if it wasn’t for him and I know he has inspired millions of other producers out there,” he added, “So I want to end my set tonight with my favorite Avicii song. In honor of Avicii, I want you guys to dance and sing along and celebrate the life of a true musical genius. This next song is called ‘Without You.’”