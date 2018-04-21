Top Stories
Ariana Grande Performs at Coachella 2018, Sings 'No Tears Left to Cry' (Video)

Ariana Grande Performs at Coachella 2018, Sings 'No Tears Left to Cry' (Video)

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 12:05 pm

Kygo Pays Tribute to His Idol Avicii at Coachella 2018

Kygo Pays Tribute to His Idol Avicii at Coachella 2018

Kygo ended his weekend two set at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival by paying tribute to the late Avicii, who he called his “biggest musical inspiration.”

The 26-year-old entertainer played Avicii‘s song “Without You” to end his set on Friday night (April 20) at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.

“Hey Coachella, I think most have you guys have heard, but today is a very sad day for music. Earlier today, I got the news that Avicii passed away at only 28 years old. Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration and he was the reason I started making electronic music,” Kygo told the crowd at the main stage.

“So I don’t think I would have been on this stage tonight if it wasn’t for him and I know he has inspired millions of other producers out there,” he added, “So I want to end my set tonight with my favorite Avicii song. In honor of Avicii, I want you guys to dance and sing along and celebrate the life of a true musical genius. This next song is called ‘Without You.’”
Just Jared on Facebook
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 01
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 02
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 03
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 04
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 05
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 06
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 07
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 08
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 09
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 10
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 11
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 12
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 13
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 14
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 15
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 16
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 17
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 18
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 19
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 20
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 21
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 22
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 23
kygo coachella tribute for avicii 24

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Avicii, Coachella, kygo, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Avicii's brother has arrived in Oman to find answers about his passing - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's new video includes a subtle tribute for Manchester - Just Jared Jr
  • The Rock surprised a girl who asked him to prom - TooFab
  • Grey's Anatomy was just renewed for another season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch was spotted kissing Kiernan Shipka while filming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr