Sat, 21 April 2018 at 8:50 pm

Lauren Bush & David Lauren Welcome Son Days After Death of Grandma Barbara Bush

Lauren Bush & David Lauren Welcome Son Days After Death of Grandma Barbara Bush

Lauren Bush and David Lauren are parents of two!

The The 33-year-old niece of former President George W. Bush and 46-year-old son of designer Ralph Lauren welcomed their second son Max Walker on Tuesday (April 21), just two days after the death of her grandma former First Lady Barbara Bush.

“We feel lucky and blessed to introduce our son Max Walker Lauren! He was born yesterday (April 19) at 5:33 am weighing 7lbs 8oz. He is happy and healthy and enjoying his new world!” David wrote on Instagram.

Lauren and David are already parents to 2-year-old son James.

Congrats Lauren & David!

