Macklemore & Tricia Davis Welcome Second Child, a Baby Girl!

Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis are parents to a second child!

The 34-year-old rapper has revealed that Tricia recently gave birth to a baby girl. The little one arrived one month ago, before St. Patrick’s Day.

Macklemore made the reveal after being asked how he spent the holiday.

“I spent it in the hospital. With my brand new daughter who was born right before St. Patrick’s Day,” he told Spin 1038.

Macklemore and Tricia are also the parents of a two-year-old daughter named Sloane Ava Simone. Congrats to the happy family!