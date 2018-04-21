Top Stories
Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Angelina Jolie Is Helping to Teach Son Knox to Fly a Plane!

Smallville's Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Sex Cult Involvement

Avicii Discussed Health Issues in One of His Final Interviews

Mayim Bialik Stops by Amazon's Treasure Truck & Checks Out Nintendo Labo

Mayim Bialik Stops by Amazon's Treasure Truck & Checks Out Nintendo Labo

Mayim Bialik paid a visit to Amazon’s Treasure Truck!

The 42-year-old Big Bang Theory actress had some fun with the highly coveted Nintendo Labo on Friday morning (April 20) in Los Angeles.

Mayim tried out the new DIY creations with the Nintendo Switch system, including a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, Toy-Con Motorbike and Toy-Con Piano.

The Nintendo Labo is available at various Amazon Treasure Truck locations (across 25 U.S. cities) for $69.99.

Treasure Truck subscribers receive notifications for special must-have offers, order the item, and pick it up at the truck. Each Truck is filled with one new, trending, curated item at a time, and every Truck is decorated to reflect the local flavor of its home city. Head to their website to find out more.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.
Photos: Michael Simon for Treasure Truck
