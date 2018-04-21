Mayim Bialik Stops by Amazon's Treasure Truck & Checks Out Nintendo Labo

Mayim Bialik paid a visit to Amazon’s Treasure Truck!

The 42-year-old Big Bang Theory actress had some fun with the highly coveted Nintendo Labo on Friday morning (April 20) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mayim Bialik

Mayim tried out the new DIY creations with the Nintendo Switch system, including a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, Toy-Con Motorbike and Toy-Con Piano.

The Nintendo Labo is available at various Amazon Treasure Truck locations (across 25 U.S. cities) for $69.99.

Treasure Truck subscribers receive notifications for special must-have offers, order the item, and pick it up at the truck. Each Truck is filled with one new, trending, curated item at a time, and every Truck is decorated to reflect the local flavor of its home city. Head to their website to find out more.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.