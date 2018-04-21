Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Couple Up at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Party

It’s Queen Elizabeth‘s 92nd birthday and she has her family by her side at her birthday party, including future granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle!

The 36-year-old actress was by her fiance Prince Harry‘s side at the star-studded birthday concert held at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night (April 21) in London, England.

Other members of the royal family who attended the event included Prince William, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Bowles, and others.

The concert featured performances from such stars as Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes.

FYI: Meghan is wearing a Stella McCartney dress.

