Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle steps out alongside her fiance Prince Harry to attend an Invictus Games reception on Saturday (April 21) in London, England.

The reception was held at Australia House in honor of the upcoming games in Sydney and they were joined by Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball and his wife Lucy.

Meghan looked chic in a green dress paired with a blazer, which she wore to her first official evening event with Harry back in February. While rewearing an outfit in Hollywood is usually frowned upon, it’s something the royal family has no problem with and this marks Meghan‘s first official rewear. We can’t wait to see which chic outfits she picks again in the future!

FYI: Meghan is wearing a Self Portrait dress and an Alexander McQueen blazer.

