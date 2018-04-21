Mike Myers Remembers 'Austin Powers' Co-Star Verne Troyer: 'He Will Be Greatly Missed'

Mike Myers is paying tribute to his co-star Verne Troyer after his death.

The 54-year-old actor shared a touching statement on Saturday (April 21) to his Austin Powers co-star after news of his passing broke.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” Mike said in a statement to Us Weekly. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

Verne‘s team shared the sad news in a Facebook post earlier that day.

Tons of celebs are also remembering Verne after his death.