Top Stories
Ariana Grande Performs at Coachella 2018, Sings 'No Tears Left to Cry' (Video)

Ariana Grande Performs at Coachella 2018, Sings 'No Tears Left to Cry' (Video)

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 12:24 pm

Nick Jonas Pays Tribute to Avicii With 'Wake Me Up' Cover (Video)

Nick Jonas Pays Tribute to Avicii With 'Wake Me Up' Cover (Video)

Nick Jonas honored Avicii with a moving performance of “Wake Me Up” at his concert last night.

The 25-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor shared his cover at the University of Akron’s James A. Rhode Arena on Friday (April 20) in Akron, Ohio.

Earlier that day, it was announced that Avicii had sadly passed away at the age of 28.

“Rest in peace, Avicii,” Nick told the crowd before strumming Avicii‘s 2013 hit collaboration with Aloe Blacc on his acoustic guitar.

The entire arena then joined in. Watch below.

ICYMI, watch Kygo pay tribute to his idol at Coachella, and see how other celebrities reacted to Avicii‘s sudden passing.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Avicii, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Avicii's brother has arrived in Oman to find answers about his passing - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's new video includes a subtle tribute for Manchester - Just Jared Jr
  • The Rock surprised a girl who asked him to prom - TooFab
  • Grey's Anatomy was just renewed for another season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch was spotted kissing Kiernan Shipka while filming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr