Nick Jonas Pays Tribute to Avicii With 'Wake Me Up' Cover (Video)

Nick Jonas honored Avicii with a moving performance of “Wake Me Up” at his concert last night.

The 25-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor shared his cover at the University of Akron’s James A. Rhode Arena on Friday (April 20) in Akron, Ohio.

Earlier that day, it was announced that Avicii had sadly passed away at the age of 28.

“Rest in peace, Avicii,” Nick told the crowd before strumming Avicii‘s 2013 hit collaboration with Aloe Blacc on his acoustic guitar.

The entire arena then joined in. Watch below.

