Paris Hilton & Laverne Cox Go Glam for BeautyCon NYC!

Sat, 21 April 2018

Paris Hilton hits the pink carpet as she arrives at Day One of the 2018 BeautyCon at the Jacob Javits Center on Saturday afternoon (April 21) in New York City.

The 37-year-old DJ and businesswoman went chic in a white blouse and black trousers as she stepped out for the event.

Joining Paris at the event was Orange is the New Black stars Laverne Cox and Dascha Polanco.

The night before, Paris honored late DJ Avicii while listening to one of his songs.

