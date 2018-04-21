Top Stories
Sat, 21 April 2018 at 2:05 pm

Paris Hilton Pays Tribute to Avicii While in NYC for BeautyCon

Paris Hilton Pays Tribute to Avicii While in NYC for BeautyCon

Paris Hilton poses for a photo with a blow-up unicorn while arriving at the BeautyCon Festival Kick-Off Party on Friday (April 20) in New York City.

The 37-year-old personality was joined at the event by friends like model Andreja Pejic and singer Ally Brooke.

On her way to the event, Paris filmed a video of her singing along to an Avicii song to pay tribute to the late star.

“Tim, you will always be in our hearts, minds, music & memories. 🙌 Love you forever #Legend,” she wrote.
paris hilton hosts beautycon party 01
paris hilton hosts beautycon party 02
paris hilton hosts beautycon party 03
paris hilton hosts beautycon party 04
paris hilton hosts beautycon party 05
paris hilton hosts beautycon party 06
paris hilton hosts beautycon party 07
paris hilton hosts beautycon party 08
paris hilton hosts beautycon party 09
paris hilton hosts beautycon party 10

Photos: Getty
