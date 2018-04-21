Sat, 21 April 2018 at 2:05 pm
Paris Hilton Pays Tribute to Avicii While in NYC for BeautyCon
Paris Hilton poses for a photo with a blow-up unicorn while arriving at the BeautyCon Festival Kick-Off Party on Friday (April 20) in New York City.
The 37-year-old personality was joined at the event by friends like model Andreja Pejic and singer Ally Brooke.
On her way to the event, Paris filmed a video of her singing along to an Avicii song to pay tribute to the late star.
“Tim, you will always be in our hearts, minds, music & memories. 🙌 Love you forever #Legend,” she wrote.
