Sat, 21 April 2018 at 2:33 pm

Rappy Belly Punched by Security After Performing at Coachella (Video)

Rappy Belly Punched by Security After Performing at Coachella (Video)

This is a pretty crazy story and there’s no clear explanation yet as to why this happened, but Belly was punched by security guards after performing at Coachella.

The incident happened while the 34-year-old rapper was walking from the sound booth to the VIP area to watch The Weeknd‘s performance on Friday night (April 20) during weekend two of the festival in Indio, Calif.

About 10 men, who appear to be security for Coachella, started throwing punches at Belly and his friends and didn’t stop for several seconds. TMZ obtained a video, which you can see below.

“20 of you pu–ies couldn’t take me off my feet 😴😂,” Belly tweeted and he later added, “no negative bulls–t can steal my joy.. I performed the best show of my life, on 4/20 at Coachella‼️ I really came from nothing, and I’m still here.. it’s gotta mean something.”
Getty
    Rappy Belly?! haha I think Jared means Rapper? :D Also, are we sure those are legit security guards?

