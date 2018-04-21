Riverdale's KJ Apa Takes the Stage With Kygo at Coachella!

KJ Apa and Kygo teamed up for an epic performance at Coachella last night!

To the delight of fans, the 20-year-old Riverdale actor joined the 26-year-old DJ at the Empire Polo Field on Friday (April 20) in Indio, Calif.

Fans had been speculating ever since KJ posted the Instagram photo below the day before, captioning it, “See ya on stage with @kygomusic #Coachella.”

“Oh my god @kj_apa just slayed it,” one fan commented on Twitter. “His solo was so incredible and wow wow wow I’m so proud of him. That guitar solo was everything #Coachella #COACHELLASXM.” Another added, “I’m sooooo proud of u @kj_apa !! #Coachella.”

The festival won’t be streaming live this weekend, but you can watch a clip of KJ playing during Kygo‘s “It Ain’t Me” here.