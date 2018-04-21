Top Stories
Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 2:10 pm

Riverdale's KJ Apa Takes the Stage With Kygo at Coachella!

Riverdale's KJ Apa Takes the Stage With Kygo at Coachella!

KJ Apa and Kygo teamed up for an epic performance at Coachella last night!

To the delight of fans, the 20-year-old Riverdale actor joined the 26-year-old DJ at the Empire Polo Field on Friday (April 20) in Indio, Calif.

Fans had been speculating ever since KJ posted the Instagram photo below the day before, captioning it, “See ya on stage with @kygomusic #Coachella.”

“Oh my god @kj_apa just slayed it,” one fan commented on Twitter. “His solo was so incredible and wow wow wow I’m so proud of him. That guitar solo was everything #Coachella #COACHELLASXM.” Another added, “I’m sooooo proud of u @kj_apa !! #Coachella.”

The festival won’t be streaming live this weekend, but you can watch a clip of KJ playing during Kygo‘s “It Ain’t Me” here.

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kj apa slays on stage with kygo at coachella 2018 01
kj apa slays on stage with kygo at coachella 2018 02
kj apa slays on stage with kygo at coachella 2018 03
kj apa slays on stage with kygo at coachella 2018 04
kj apa slays on stage with kygo at coachella 2018 05
kj apa slays on stage with kygo at coachella 2018 06
kj apa slays on stage with kygo at coachella 2018 07
kj apa slays on stage with kygo at coachella 2018 08
kj apa slays on stage with kygo at coachella 2018 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Coachella, KJ Apa, kygo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Avicii's brother has arrived in Oman to find answers about his passing - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's new video includes a subtle tribute for Manchester - Just Jared Jr
  • The Rock surprised a girl who asked him to prom - TooFab
  • Grey's Anatomy was just renewed for another season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch was spotted kissing Kiernan Shipka while filming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr