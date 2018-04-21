Top Stories
Robert De Niro Praises Bradley Cooper's Directorial Debut with 'A Star is Born'!

Robert De Niro Praises Bradley Cooper's Directorial Debut with 'A Star is Born'!

Bradley Cooper buddies up to Robert De Niro at the Storytellers Talk on Saturday afternoon (April 21) at Spring Studios in New York City.

The actors hit the stage together at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival talk to share stories from the several movies that they worked on together.

During their conversation, the guys talked about their experiences behind the camera, and Robert praised Bradley‘s A Star is Born – which is his directorial debut.

“It’s really, really terrific,” Robert raved. “I hope it gets the attention that I feel it should.”

A Star is Born starring Lady Gaga is set to hit theaters this October.

Photos: Getty
