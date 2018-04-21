Top Stories
Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Angelina Jolie Is Helping to Teach Son Knox to Fly a Plane!

Angelina Jolie Is Helping to Teach Son Knox to Fly a Plane!

Smallville's Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Sex Cult Involvement

Smallville's Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Sex Cult Involvement

Avicii Discussed Health Issues in One of His Final Interviews

Avicii Discussed Health Issues in One of His Final Interviews

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 4:00 am

Robert De Niro & Wife Grace Hightower Attend 'Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story' Premiere

Robert De Niro & Wife Grace Hightower Attend 'Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story' Premiere

Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower stepped out to attend an important documentary premiere last night!

The couple attended a stopped by a screening of Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story during the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday night (April 20) at BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York City.

They were joined at the event by Trayvon‘s parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracey Martin.

The docu-series, which was produced by Jay Z, is based on Trayvon‘s parent’s book, Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.

The six part series is set to premiere on the Paramount Network in July.

Just Jared on Facebook
robert deniro rest in power premiere 01
robert deniro rest in power premiere 02
robert deniro rest in power premiere 03
robert deniro rest in power premiere 04
robert deniro rest in power premiere 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Robert De Niro

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Avicii's brother has arrived in Oman to find answers about his passing - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's new video includes a subtle tribute for Manchester - Just Jared Jr
  • The Rock surprised a girl who asked him to prom - TooFab
  • Grey's Anatomy was just renewed for another season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch was spotted kissing Kiernan Shipka while filming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr