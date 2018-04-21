Robert De Niro & Wife Grace Hightower Attend 'Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story' Premiere

Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower stepped out to attend an important documentary premiere last night!

The couple attended a stopped by a screening of Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story during the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday night (April 20) at BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York City.

They were joined at the event by Trayvon‘s parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracey Martin.

The docu-series, which was produced by Jay Z, is based on Trayvon‘s parent’s book, Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.

The six part series is set to premiere on the Paramount Network in July.