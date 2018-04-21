Top Stories
Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 10:57 pm

Saoirse Ronan Joins Annette Bening at 'Seagull' Screening

Saoirse Ronan Joins Annette Bening at 'Seagull' Screening

Saoirse Ronan hits the red carpet at a screening of her new movie Seagull on Saturday afternoon (April 21) at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York City.

The 24-year-old Oscar-nominated actress looked pretty in a cream-colored suit as she was joined at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival by her co-star Annette Bening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Saoirse Ronan

Other cast mates at the premiere included Corey Stoll, Billy Howle, and Michael Zegen.

Also stepping out for the screening were Dana Delany and Alec Baldwin.

Seagull hits theaters on May 11.

