Saoirse Ronan Joins Annette Bening at 'Seagull' Screening

Saoirse Ronan hits the red carpet at a screening of her new movie Seagull on Saturday afternoon (April 21) at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York City.

The 24-year-old Oscar-nominated actress looked pretty in a cream-colored suit as she was joined at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival by her co-star Annette Bening.

Other cast mates at the premiere included Corey Stoll, Billy Howle, and Michael Zegen.

Also stepping out for the screening were Dana Delany and Alec Baldwin.



Seagull hits theaters on May 11.

