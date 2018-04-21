Top Stories
Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sat, 21 April 2018 at 5:39 pm

Scott Disick & Girlfriend Sofia Richie Take in the Malibu Beach Views

Scott Disick & Girlfriend Sofia Richie Take in the Malibu Beach Views

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie coupled up for a beach day!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model took their romance to the ocean on Friday (April 20) in Malibu, Calif.

Sofia showed off her toned tummy in a white crop top, which she paired with a long red blazer and loose-fitting blue jeans. She completed her look with orange-tinted shades and a green purse.

Scott kept it casual in a grey hoodie, black shorts, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Last week, the duo grabbed sushi together at their favorite spot in Calabasas following their vacation in Mexico.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    he is so gross!!