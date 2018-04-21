Scott Disick & Girlfriend Sofia Richie Take in the Malibu Beach Views

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie coupled up for a beach day!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model took their romance to the ocean on Friday (April 20) in Malibu, Calif.

Sofia showed off her toned tummy in a white crop top, which she paired with a long red blazer and loose-fitting blue jeans. She completed her look with orange-tinted shades and a green purse.

Scott kept it casual in a grey hoodie, black shorts, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Last week, the duo grabbed sushi together at their favorite spot in Calabasas following their vacation in Mexico.