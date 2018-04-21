Thandie Newton Praises HBO for Giving Women Pay Equality

Thandie Newton is speaking out to praise HBO for giving the women working on their shows equal pay with the men.

The Emmy-nominated actress stars as Maeve Millay on Westworld and will be getting equal pay.

“They’re all happening right now, and yeah, we’re all equal across the board,” Thandie told Vanity Fair. “It’s really exciting. It’s unprecedented. It’s — goodness; it shatters so much calcified pain, resentment, frustration. It just shatters it.”

Thandie also said that she will never take a role again if she does not earn the same as her male co-stars.

“I wouldn’t do anything if it didn’t. Definitely not,” she said. “F–k that. It literally sets a precedent, and [HBO is] leading the way, which is amazing.”