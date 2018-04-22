Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 11:50 am

'A Quiet Place' Wins Weekend Box Office Again!

'A Quiet Place' Wins Weekend Box Office Again!

A Quiet Place is back on top of the weekend box office!

The John Krasinski and Emily Blunt-starrer brought in an addition $22 million this weekend, it its third week at the box office.

The Rock‘s Rampage came in second place this weekend, just behind A Quiet Place with $21 million earned.

Amy Schumer‘s I Feel Pretty came in third place at the weekend box office in its opening weekend. The film earned $16.2 million.

Super Troopers 2, also in its debut weekend, earned $14.7 million, good enough for fourth place.

Rounding out the top five was Truth or Dare, which earned $7.9 million.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount
Posted to: A Quiet Place, Box Office, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr