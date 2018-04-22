'A Quiet Place' Wins Weekend Box Office Again!

A Quiet Place is back on top of the weekend box office!

The John Krasinski and Emily Blunt-starrer brought in an addition $22 million this weekend, it its third week at the box office.

The Rock‘s Rampage came in second place this weekend, just behind A Quiet Place with $21 million earned.

Amy Schumer‘s I Feel Pretty came in third place at the weekend box office in its opening weekend. The film earned $16.2 million.

Super Troopers 2, also in its debut weekend, earned $14.7 million, good enough for fourth place.

Rounding out the top five was Truth or Dare, which earned $7.9 million.