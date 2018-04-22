Adriana Lima Poses on Top of Taxi During NYC Photo Shoot!

Adriana Lima is all smiles as she she poses on top of a taxi cab on Friday afternoon (April 20) in New York City.

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret model showed off her super toned legs in a red sweater and black and white striped shorts for the photo shoot.

Later on during the shoot, Adriana was all smiles while riding on a construction lift in a black tank top and yellow skirt.

Adriana also went glam in a white blazer while posing in a pink velvet sofa on the sidewalk.

