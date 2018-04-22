Top Stories
Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 9:25 pm

Amy Adams Stars in Creepy Teaser Trailer for 'Sharp Objects' - Watch Now!

Amy Adams Stars in Creepy Teaser Trailer for 'Sharp Objects' - Watch Now!

Amy Adams stars in the unsettling new teaser trailer for HBO’s Sharp Objects, which was unveiled on Sunday (April 22).

The limited series, based on the book by Gillian Flynn, the author of Gone Girl, debuts this July on HBO.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Adams

This is Amy‘s first TV role since she appeared as a recurring character in the first season of The Office.

The series also stars Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins and Matt Craven.

Watch the teaser trailer below!
Photos: HBO
