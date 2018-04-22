Amy Adams Stars in Creepy Teaser Trailer for 'Sharp Objects' - Watch Now!

Amy Adams stars in the unsettling new teaser trailer for HBO’s Sharp Objects, which was unveiled on Sunday (April 22).

The limited series, based on the book by Gillian Flynn, the author of Gone Girl, debuts this July on HBO.

This is Amy‘s first TV role since she appeared as a recurring character in the first season of The Office.

The series also stars Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins and Matt Craven.

Watch the teaser trailer below!