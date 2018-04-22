Balmain Reveals Sketches for Beyonce's Coachella Weekend 2 Costumes!

The sketches for Beyonce‘s weekend two performance at 2018 Coachella Music Festival by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing have been released!

While the 36-year-old entertainer and her team of dancers went chic in a gold last weekend, during her Saturday night (April 21) performance Bey switched things up in neon pink and silver!

“If I am being totally transparent, it is very, very rare in this kind of process to have so much communication with the artist and the ones closest to her on her team,” Olivier told Vogue about the designs. “I was able to be in the room with her and she would give me direct feedback about how the lighting should hit the clothes, what the music had to emphasize about each look—I never had to guess what to do next.”

The brand also dressed Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, as well as the 200-some dancers and band members on stage.



Check out the sketches of Beyonce‘s costumes in the gallery!