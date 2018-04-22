Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Benedict Cumberbatch is firing back at comments made by his Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman.

Martin, who plays John Watson on the show, spoke about how starring in Sherlock wasn’t as fun for him because of the fan reaction to the show.

“Being in that show, it is a mini Beatles thing. People’s expectations, some of it’s not fun anymore. It’s not a thing to be enjoyed, it’s a thing of: ‘You better f—— do this, otherwise you’re a c—.’ That’s not fun anymore,” Martin told The Telegraph in a previous interview.

Benedict, who stars as Sherlock on the BBC show, responded in a recent interview.

“It’s pretty pathetic if that’s all it takes to let you not want to take a grip of your reality,” Benedict said. “What, because of expectations? I don’t know. I don’t necessarily agree with that.”