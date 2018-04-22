Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 9:20 am

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Benedict Cumberbatch is firing back at comments made by his Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman.

Martin, who plays John Watson on the show, spoke about how starring in Sherlock wasn’t as fun for him because of the fan reaction to the show.

“Being in that show, it is a mini Beatles thing. People’s expectations, some of it’s not fun anymore. It’s not a thing to be enjoyed, it’s a thing of: ‘You better f—— do this, otherwise you’re a c—.’ That’s not fun anymore,” Martin told The Telegraph in a previous interview.

Benedict, who stars as Sherlock on the BBC show, responded in a recent interview.

“It’s pretty pathetic if that’s all it takes to let you not want to take a grip of your reality,” Benedict said. “What, because of expectations? I don’t know. I don’t necessarily agree with that.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Sherlock

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr