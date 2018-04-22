Beyonce Slays the Stage During Coachella Weekend 2 Performance!

Beyonce struts down the runway during her Coachella Weekend 2 performance on Saturday night (April 21) in Indio, Calif.

The 36-year-old entertainer switched up her costumes a bit from her last weekend.

Bey switched up her opening Egyptian Queen Nefertiti looking, going from a black-diamond bodysuit to a silver one with a matching cape.

After a quick costume change, Bey and her team of dancers rocked pink outfits instead of wearing their gold costumes from last week.

You can check out the sketches of Beyonce‘s weekend 2 looks by Balmain here!

