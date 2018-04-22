Top Stories
Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 4:42 am

Beyonce Slays the Stage During Coachella Weekend 2 Performance!

Beyonce Slays the Stage During Coachella Weekend 2 Performance!

Beyonce struts down the runway during her Coachella Weekend 2 performance on Saturday night (April 21) in Indio, Calif.

The 36-year-old entertainer switched up her costumes a bit from her last weekend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

Bey switched up her opening Egyptian Queen Nefertiti looking, going from a black-diamond bodysuit to a silver one with a matching cape.

After a quick costume change, Bey and her team of dancers rocked pink outfits instead of wearing their gold costumes from last week.

You can check out the sketches of Beyonce‘s weekend 2 looks by Balmain here!

Check out more photos from Beyonce‘s performance in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 01
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 02
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 03
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 04
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 05
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 06
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 07

Photos: Raven Varona, Robin Harper, Andrew White
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Beychella, Beyonce Knowles, Coachella

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr
  • Sanna Leena

    Am I the only one who thinks she‘s completely overrated????