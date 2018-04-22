Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 1:44 pm

Beyonce & Solange Knowles Take a Tumble on Stage Together at Coachella

Beyonce & Solange Knowles Take a Tumble on Stage Together at Coachella

As always, Beyonce and Solange are still flawless!

The sisters adorable fell on stage during her 2018 Coachella set on Saturday (April 21), and fans are loving the cute moment between the sisters.

At the end of Beyonce and Solange‘s dance number after performing “Get Me Bodied,” Bey tried to pick up her sister. Instead, they both fell and then laughed it off before getting back up. Beyonce then said, “Give it up for my sister!” It looked like such a fun moment between the sisters!

You can watch the video on Twitter here.
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 01
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 02
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 03
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 04
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 05
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 06
beyonce slays the stage during coachella weekend 2 performance 07

Credit: Raven Varona, Robin Harper, Andrew White, Blair Caldwell/Parkwood
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Solange Knowles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr